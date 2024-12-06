Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $206.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,581.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $209.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,352,462.72. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 679,558 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

