Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

HE stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

