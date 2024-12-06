HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Femasys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.89. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

