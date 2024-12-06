Head-To-Head Comparison: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 5 19 1 2.77 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $344.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.3% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MongoDB and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -12.08% -15.06% -5.99% Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94%

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.07, meaning that its stock price is 3,207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.68 billion 15.10 -$176.60 million ($3.02) -113.89 Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.02 -$4.24 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Summary

MongoDB beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.