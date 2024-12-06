Head-To-Head Survey: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) & Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -20.00% -10.99% -1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Technology Group and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Synchronoss Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $1.11 million 178.24 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $170.79 million 0.63 -$54.53 million ($3.88) -2.57

Alpha Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Technology Group has a beta of 10.27, meaning that its stock price is 927% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.