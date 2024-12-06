HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,436 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

