HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,436 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:IQV opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
