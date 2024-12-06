HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,854,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

