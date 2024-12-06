HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

