HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.19 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average of $240.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.