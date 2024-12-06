HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

