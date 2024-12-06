HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,017,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $267.86 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.72. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

