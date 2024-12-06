HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,983 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,467,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.07 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

