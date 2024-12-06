Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,401,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

