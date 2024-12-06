Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 34 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 715.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

