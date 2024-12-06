Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.