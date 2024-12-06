Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.