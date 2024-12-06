Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

