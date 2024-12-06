Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $681,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 361,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

