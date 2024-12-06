HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 1,018,231 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

