Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 11,467 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.