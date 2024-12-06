Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 1,476 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 37.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $498.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.96 and a 200 day moving average of $406.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

