Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 26,615 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 52.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 76.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

ACA opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 152.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

