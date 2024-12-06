Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.14 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 672,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 31.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE LEG opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

