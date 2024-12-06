Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.51 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 143.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

