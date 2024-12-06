Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 249,375 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,375 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Joby Aviation worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,828,059 shares in the company, valued at $308,114,503.85. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,708. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $8.09 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

