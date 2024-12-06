HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.