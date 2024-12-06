Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $380.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -84.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

