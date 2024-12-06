Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 100,610 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.