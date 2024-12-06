Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 23,270 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Northrim BanCorp worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $91.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at $92,588. This represents a 68.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

