Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stake Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hudson Global worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hudson Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

