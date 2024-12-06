IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

IG Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

