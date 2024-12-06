IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

