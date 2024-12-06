IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

