IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $86.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
