IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,645 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 90,155 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

