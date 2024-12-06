IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

