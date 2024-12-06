Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Holdings Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $8,414,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,191,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 327.2% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $781.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.