Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $757,493.52 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,237,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,736,175.68. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,076,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 594,776 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.