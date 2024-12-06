Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Buys 34,256 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 34,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,106.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,060.64. The trade was a 1.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $163,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

