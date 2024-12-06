Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells 396 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,480.56. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $165.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $194.37.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

