Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 95,686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

