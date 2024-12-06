Insider Selling: Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Sells 1,309,478 Shares of Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz sold 1,309,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$212,135.44 ($136,861.57).

Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Patrick Mutz acquired 2,035,000 shares of Image Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,465.00 ($129,977.42).

Image Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarrin and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

