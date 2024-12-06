Insider Selling: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells $12,400.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,608. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 218.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

