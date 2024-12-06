Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 37,437 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 37,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.45, for a total value of C$503,527.65.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVA. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

