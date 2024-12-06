Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $314,385.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,123.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $977.66 and a 200 day moving average of $855.37.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.