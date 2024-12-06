Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 21,844 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 5,859,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,442. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

