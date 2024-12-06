Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $6,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,579,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,279,561.56. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GAP Stock Down 1.8 %

GAP opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

GAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

