Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $74,532,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,856,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $19,822,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.