Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,549,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

