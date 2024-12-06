Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 2.67% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKEM opened at $60.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

About BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

